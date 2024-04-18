Short Interest in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Drops By 5.4%

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 886,500 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 937,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. Atlanta Braves has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atlanta Braves will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Sage Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 21.5% during the first quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,129,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,701,000 after purchasing an additional 63,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

