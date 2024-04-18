Solomon Moshkevich Sells 80,000 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $7,265,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,676,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Natera stock opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $98.82.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
