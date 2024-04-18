Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 9,724 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $67,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $143.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.57 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.44 and its 200 day moving average is $152.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

