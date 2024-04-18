UBS Group Increases Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Price Target to $112.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $109.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Shares of KOF opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

