Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 583,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,527,000 after purchasing an additional 79,066 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 81,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,985 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74.

