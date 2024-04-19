Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $18.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.
APLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $14.93 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.
