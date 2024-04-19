ASOS’s (ASC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.22) target price on the stock.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 510 ($6.35) to GBX 490 ($6.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 466.25 ($5.80).

Get ASOS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASC

ASOS Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

LON ASC opened at GBX 350.80 ($4.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.26, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 361.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 379.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.73. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 320.33 ($3.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 794 ($9.88).

In other ASOS news, insider William Barker bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £47,450 ($59,068.84). 50.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.