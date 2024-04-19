Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,082 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

FBRT stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 83.74 and a quick ratio of 83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.71%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.