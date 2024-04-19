Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Old National Bancorp worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,862,000 after acquiring an additional 678,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,063,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,862,000 after buying an additional 308,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,872,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,679,000 after buying an additional 235,236 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

