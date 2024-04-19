PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.59

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.59 and traded as high as C$8.95. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$8.82, with a volume of 37,032 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. The firm has a market cap of C$417.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.38.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.28. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 50.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of C$165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2851296 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total transaction of C$89,700.00. In other news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 71,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total transaction of C$672,048.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total value of C$89,700.00. Insiders have sold 139,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,762 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

