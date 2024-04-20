6,956 Shares in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after buying an additional 201,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,101,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth $18,206,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 161.6% in the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 671,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after buying an additional 414,999 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

EE opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.31 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Excelerate Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Further Reading

