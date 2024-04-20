ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Richard John Jeffery Acquires 146 Shares

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery acquired 146 shares of ActiveOps stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($187.20).

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ActiveOps alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Richard John Jeffery acquired 146 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($185.39).

On Friday, February 16th, Richard John Jeffery acquired 154 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £149.38 ($185.96).

ActiveOps Stock Performance

Shares of ActiveOps stock opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.25) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.92. The stock has a market cap of £71.72 million, a PE ratio of -5,025.00 and a beta of 0.39. ActiveOps Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 73 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 115 ($1.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ActiveOps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActiveOps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.