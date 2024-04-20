Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $18.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADX. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

