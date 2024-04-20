Albertsons Companies (ACI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.
Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Albertsons Companies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Albertsons Companies
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.