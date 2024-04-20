Albertsons Companies (ACI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

