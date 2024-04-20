Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:ASC opened at $15.88 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.38.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 253.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 874.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

