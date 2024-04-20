Arizona State Retirement System Has $579,000 Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $488,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,309,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $479,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 519,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,208,184.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $488,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,898 shares in the company, valued at $16,309,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,436 in the last ninety days. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.21. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $74.01.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneX Group

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.