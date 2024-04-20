B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alcoa

Alcoa Trading Up 0.2 %

Alcoa stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.