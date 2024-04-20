BCE Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for BCE in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.17%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCE. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.48.

BCE opened at C$44.80 on Friday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$43.96 and a 1 year high of C$65.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.998 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

