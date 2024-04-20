Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,740 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 219.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,138,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 136,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $60.13 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

