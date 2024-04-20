Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $4.43

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.57. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 953,458 shares trading hands.

CDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 621,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

