HC Wainwright Boosts Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Price Target to $1.60

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.60 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ASM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.