Insider Buying: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Buys $355,658.16 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 248,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $355,658.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,778,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,553,122.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Expensify Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $115.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.49. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.64.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. Expensify’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
