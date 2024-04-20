International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 820.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 445,878 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 949.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 121,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,116.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 365,742 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9,033.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 135,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

