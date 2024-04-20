Mark A. Goldfarb Sells 7,100 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $503,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $73.42 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.