Insider Selling: Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Director Sells $520,500.00 in Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
