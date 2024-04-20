Insider Buying: WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Insider Purchases A$114,100.00 in Stock

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$114,100.00 ($73,612.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 30.45 and a quick ratio of 30.93.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. WAM Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

