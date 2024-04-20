International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $28.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $29.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.4227 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.