International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.04% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WOOD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at about $21,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 86,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WOOD opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $68.91 and a 52 week high of $84.93.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

