International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,045.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EWA stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

