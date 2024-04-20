Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $91,147.10 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYGet Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $91,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 18th, Eric Allison sold 2,467 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $11,446.88.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 0.8 %

Joby Aviation stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 466.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

