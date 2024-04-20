Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $91,147.10 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $91,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Thursday, April 18th, Eric Allison sold 2,467 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $11,446.88.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 0.8 %

Joby Aviation stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $11.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 466.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.