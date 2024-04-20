John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.13

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and traded as low as $4.96. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 146,301 shares.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund ( NYSE:HTY Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

