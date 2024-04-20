John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.13

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and traded as low as $4.96. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 146,301 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
