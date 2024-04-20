Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.97

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.97 and traded as low as C$3.52. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 55,552 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Journey Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$218.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.63.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Journey Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of C$55.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.363189 earnings per share for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

