Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

