Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 58 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total transaction of $13,390,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,409,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total transaction of $13,390,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $80,409,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,802 shares of company stock valued at $36,356,911. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDB. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.93.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $327.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.81 and a 200-day moving average of $389.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.52 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

