Michael Secora Sells 23,124 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 23,124 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $175,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,231,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,396.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $275,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $246,500.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RXRX opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $16.75.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 966.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

