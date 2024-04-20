Michael Secora Sells 23,124 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 23,124 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $175,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,231,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,396.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 13th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $275,750.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 13th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $246,500.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RXRX opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 966.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

