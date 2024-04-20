Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $147,000 Investment in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 433,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 113,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,298,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.64. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.41 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 434.63%.

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

In other news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 6,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $79,992.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 6,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $79,992.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $43,940.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,218 shares of company stock valued at $259,383. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFS Financial

About TFS Financial

(Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.