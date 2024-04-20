Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,448,000 after purchasing an additional 660,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,330,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,697,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

