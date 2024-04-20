International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 106,069 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 1,777.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,069 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,389,000 after purchasing an additional 912,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,369,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,270,000 after purchasing an additional 902,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,934 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,358.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,358.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

