Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.2 %

OMC opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.32. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.