ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.56.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $64.39 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $83.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

