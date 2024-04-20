Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,837 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BROS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 999.00 and a beta of 2.41. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $5,682,234.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $231,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

