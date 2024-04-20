Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,680 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

