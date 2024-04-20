Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 790,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after buying an additional 69,336 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,913,000 after purchasing an additional 205,951 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 516,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 192,327 shares in the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $27.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

