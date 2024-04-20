SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CureVac were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVAC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CureVac by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CureVac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CureVac has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

