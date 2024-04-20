adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADDYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

adidas Trading Down 0.3 %

ADDYY opened at $119.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. adidas has a twelve month low of $79.58 and a twelve month high of $120.75.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.36). adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.2394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is -109.09%.

Institutional Trading of adidas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in adidas by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in adidas by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

