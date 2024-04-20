SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCBP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 4.7 %

BCBP opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.33 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

