GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDI. Desjardins cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC downgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

TSE GDI opened at C$37.61 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$35.17 and a 52 week high of C$49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$552.49 million, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.83.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$642.90 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.1599766 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

