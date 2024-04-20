Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 503 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,086,000 after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,278,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,249,000 after acquiring an additional 623,919 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 466,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth $2,035,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $773.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.40 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 11.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 11,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 11,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,536.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

