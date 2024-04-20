Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $469,000 Stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEBK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Monday, January 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $151.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.44%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

