Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 123.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,555,000 after buying an additional 369,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,495,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $381,324,000 after buying an additional 254,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after buying an additional 205,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,476,000 after buying an additional 1,224,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.23%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

